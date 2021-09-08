15 years old commits suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

A 15 years old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at Ranjangaon in Phulambri tehsil as his parents restricted him to go out of the house on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kakaji Gadekar.

Deepak wanted to go out with friends, but his parents objected. In a fit of rage, he hanged himself to a tree. The Vadod Bazar police rushed to the spot and conducted panchanama. A case of accidental death has been registered.