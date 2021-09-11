Aurangabad, Sept 11:

In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Padegaon. Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Kannad (One each). Vaijapur - 12.

One dies; total deaths: 3551

A 65 years old man from Kurangaon, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1696905 vaccinated in district

In all, 1696905 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 11. So far, 947245 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 742632 took first dose while 204613 took second dose. In all, 749660 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 522237 took first dose while 227423 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 11

New patients: 16 (City 02 Rural 14)

Total patients: 1,48,322

Cured - 1,44,548

Discharged today: 23 (City 14 09 rural)

Active: 223

Deaths: 3551 (01 dies on Saturday)