16 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 11, 2021 10:20 PM2021-09-11T22:20:08+5:302021-09-11T22:20:08+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 11:
In all, 16 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Padegaon. Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Kannad (One each). Vaijapur - 12.
One dies; total deaths: 3551
A 65 years old man from Kurangaon, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
1696905 vaccinated in district
In all, 1696905 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 11. So far, 947245 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 742632 took first dose while 204613 took second dose. In all, 749660 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 522237 took first dose while 227423 took second dose.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district September 11
New patients: 16 (City 02 Rural 14)
Total patients: 1,48,322
Cured - 1,44,548
Discharged today: 23 (City 14 09 rural)
Active: 223
Deaths: 3551 (01 dies on Saturday)