16 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

In all, 16 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from, Vishramnagar, AMC area (One each). Pundliknagar - 2, Others - 3.

Patients found in the rural areas are fromVaijapur - 1, Gangapur - 6.

2 die; total deaths: 3594

A 60 years old and a 77 years old women woman from Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital .

2277965 vaccinated in district

In all, 2277965 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till October 14. So far, 1335129 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 1033681 took first dose while 301448 took second dose. In all, 942836 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 605663 took first dose while 337173 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on October 14

New patients: 16 (City 09 Rural 07)

Total patients: 1,48,941

Cured - 1,45,184

Discharged today: 11 (City 06 05 rural)

Active: 163

Deaths: 3594 (02 die on Thursday)