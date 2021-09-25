Aurangabad, Sept 17:

In all, 17 Corona suspects found positive on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Mukundwadi, Maulinagar (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Phulambri, Paithan (One each). Vaijapur - 3, Gangapur - 8.

One dies; total deaths: 3569

A 75 years old woman from Borsar, Vaijapur died in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

1936112 vaccinated in district

In all, 1936112 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 25. So far, 1111075 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 861417 took first dose while 249658 took second dose. In all, 825037 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 545591 took first dose while 279446 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 25

New patients: 17 (City 04 Rural 13)

Total patients: 1,48,596

Cured - 1,44,878

Discharged today: 28 (City 10 18 rural)

Active: 149

Deaths: 3569 (01 dies on Saturday)