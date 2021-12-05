17 Corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

In all, 17 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Begumpura, Ulkanagar, Hudco Corner (One each). Others - 6.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1, Gangapur - 3 and Vaijapur - 4.

2 die; total deaths: 3644

A 66 years old woman from Nilajgaon, Paithan and 73 years old man from Mukundwadi died in Government Medical Collelge and Hospital.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on December 5

New patients: 17 (City 09 Rural 08)

Total patients: 1,49,606

Cured - 1,45,879

Discharged today: 10 (City 05 05 rural)

Active: 83

Deaths: 3644 (02 die on Sunday)

Corona vaccination in district on December 5

Total Doses: 36,55,030

First Dose: 25,19,560

Second Dose: 11,35,470