2 accused arrested in Rs 25L cheating case

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Eight accused duped a farmer from Paithan by selling a plot to him but later ignored to register the plot in his name. A case was registered at the Satara police station on July 8. However, the accused were not arrested even after two months. Hence, the complainant farmer narrated his woes in a press conference recently. He alleged that the police officers were telling him to find the accused himself. Now, two out of the eight accused were arrested by the crime branch police within four days after the press conference.

The arrested have been identified as Aditya Ratnakar Garpagare and Yogesh Pandit Ubhedal.

As per the orders of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, the police team, including PSI Gajanan Sontakke, ASI Vitthal Javkhede, Sandeep Bidkar, Nitin Dhumal, Nitin Deshmukh, Vijay Bhanuse, Prabhat Maske, Lakhan Gaikwad, and others, arrested the two accused from Paithan. Both the arrested have been handed over to the Satara police station and were later produced before the court. They have been remanded in police custody for one day while PSI Sarjerao Sanap is further investigating the case.

According to the details, farmer Ganesh Ravan Dhoble (Jambhali, Paithan) received compensation from the government as his land was acquired for the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project. He purchased a plot from Annasaheb Eknath Lokhande in the Kanchanwadi area for Rs 25 lakh through Yogesh Ubhedal, Ashok Shejul, Sachin Jadhav, Aditya Garpagare, and others. Dhobale paid the money to them, but they refused to register the plot in his name. Hence, he lodged a complaint at the Satara police station, but the police ignored registering a case. He later approached the court, and the court directed the police to register a case.