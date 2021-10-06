2 arrested for black marketing of gas cylinders

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

The city crime branch team arrested two persons for black marketing of the domestic cooking gas cylinders at Motikaranja on Tuesday night and seized 66 cylinders.

The team led by PSI Datta Shelke received the information of black marketing of the domestic cooking gas cylinders. Accordingly, the team, along with the district supply officer, raided Motikaranja area and arrested Mukim Karimoddin Ansari and Shaikh Hafiz Shaikh Habib.

The police seized 30 domestic gas cylinders, 36 Delhi-made cylinders, an electric motor, two weighing machines, and other articles, amounting to Rs 1,38,400.

The police action was executed by PSI Shelke, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, Kiran Gawande, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Omprakash Bankar, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Vapwar, Preeti Elag, and others.