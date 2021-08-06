2 chain snatchers arrested

Aurangabad, Aug 6:

The Mukundwadi police have arrested two accused in the chain snatching of a woman at Jaibhaninagar case on August 2. They were arrested with the help of the Crime Branch and Cyber cell police. The suspects have been identified as Vicky alias Helmet Gautam Sonkamble and Yogesh Prakash Chothmal (Rajnagar area). Vicky alias Helmet is a hardcore criminal on the police record.

On August 2, Shivani Arvind Gadve, a resident of Jaibhaninagar had gone to a public tap to fetch water.

Two thieves came on a motorcycle and snatched her gold chain weighing around 9 grams. A case was registered at the Mukundwadi police station.

Under the guidance of DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Ravindra Salokhe, the police team including PI Sudhakar Bavkar, Crime branch API Manoj Shinde, PSI Amol Mhaske, Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Manohar Gite, Santosh Bhanuse, Sudhakar Patil, Sham Aadhe and others started searching the accused. During the investigation, it was found that the chain was snatched by Helmet and his accomplice. Both of them were at large since then. On August 6, the police received the information that they have returned home. The police nabbed them and during interrogation, they confessed of the theft.