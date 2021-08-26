2-day national moot court competition to begin from Aug 28

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Manikchand Pahade Law College will organise an online two-day 21st national level moot court competition from August 28.

A total of 14 teams from different States of the country, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Punjab, will participate in the contest.

The first round began at 9 am on Saturday while the final round will be conducted on August 29.

The teams were allotted a fake case about the death of a girl out of a love affair of college students for the first round.

Veteran lawyer adv Anjali Dubey, adv Rajendra Godbole, adv P R Katneshwar, adv Sanjiv Deshpande, Ajit Kadethankar and Shailesh Brahme will be judges for this round.

Top five teams will be eligible for the final round. The case for the final round is about censorship and its impact on freedom of expression. The first winner will get a cash prize of Rs 7,000 and adv Sudhakarrao Deshmukh Trophy while the second prize is Rs 5,000 adv Sudhakarrao Deshmukh Trophy.

Principal Dr C M Rao, vice-principal Shrikishan More, Dr Aparna Kottapalle, competition coordinator P R Girbane, Abhay Jadhav and others are making efforts for the event.