2 held for filling domestic cooking gas in rickshaw

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The commissioner of police’s (CP) special squad arrested two persons for filling domestic cooking gas in an auto-rickshaw at Cantonment weekly market on Wednesday. The police seized articles worth Rs 2,05,820 from them.

Acting on the tip of, API Vaman Bele, his team and district supply officer Rajendra Shinde raided at the Cantonment weekly market. They found that Shaikh Noor Shaikh Ayyub (40, near Tarangan, Padegaon) and Amol Eknath Bhalerao (30, Bhavsinghpura) were filling gas from the domestic cooking gas cylinder kept in a rickshaw (MH20 EF 6005) in another rickshaw (MH20 EF 5507) with a pipe and a motor. A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station, based on the complaint lodged by API Bele.