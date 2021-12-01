2 houses burgled in city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 1, 2021 07:55 PM2021-12-01T19:55:01+5:302021-12-01T19:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Dec 1: Thieves broke into a locked house in Pahadsinghpura and made off with valuables worth Rs 69,000. ...
Aurangabad, Dec 1:
Thieves broke into a locked house in Pahadsinghpura and made off with valuables worth Rs 69,000. The incident occurred between November 28 and 29.
The family members had gone out of station to attend a marriage ceremony and the thieves took advantage of the situation. A case has been registered at Begumpura police station.
In another incident, a suspected accused Mohammad Danish entered an open house in Buddhilane area and took away cash and jewellery amounting Rs 33,500 on November 18. A case was registered at City Chowk police station on November 30.Open in app