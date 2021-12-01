2 houses burgled in city

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

Thieves broke into a locked house in Pahadsinghpura and made off with valuables worth Rs 69,000. The incident occurred between November 28 and 29.

The family members had gone out of station to attend a marriage ceremony and the thieves took advantage of the situation. A case has been registered at Begumpura police station.

In another incident, a suspected accused Mohammad Danish entered an open house in Buddhilane area and took away cash and jewellery amounting Rs 33,500 on November 18. A case was registered at City Chowk police station on November 30.