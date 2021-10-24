2 houses burgled in city

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

Thieves broke into two houses and made off with cash and jewellery in two different incidents in Baijipura and Santoshimatanagar in the city.

According to the details, Bismillah Shaikh Rahim (35, behind Ganjeshaheeda Mosque, New Baijipura) had gone to meet his mother at Chelipura on October 22 and his house was locked. Taking advantage of the opportunity, thieves broke into the house and made off with gold jewellery weighing 1.5 tolas. A case has been registered in the Jinsi police station. PSI Gokul Thakur is further investigating the case.

In another incident, Ashok Arjun Kangne (52, Santoshimatanagar, Mukundwadi) had gone to his workplace while his wife was out of the station on October 21. When Kangne returned after night duty the next morning, he found that the lock of the house was broken. He checked the cupboard and found that Rs 15,000 and 10 grams gold necklace was missing. A case has been registered in the Mukundwadi police station.