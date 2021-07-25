2 youths gone for swimming drown at Harsul Sawangi Shivar

Aurangabad, July 25:

Two youths gone for swimming in a farm lake at Harsul Sawangi Shivar to spent the Sunday holiday were drowned in the lake at around 10 am. The deceased have been identified as Shaikh Sajed Shaikh Yaqub (24, Kailasnagar) and Mohammad Arsalan Mohammad Niyazi (22, Delhi Gate area).

The fire brigade jawans removed the bodies of the deceased from the lake. A case has been registered at the Harsul Police Station.Around 15 friends from the city, including the deceased, had gone to Harsul Shivar farm lake for swimming to spent the Sunday holiday at about 9 am.

Nine persons entered the lake with the help of a rope, but the rope broke. The other friend outside the lake tried to take them out of the lake. They managed to take out seven of them. However, Shaikh Sajid and Mohammad Arsalan were drowned in the lake.

The friends immediately informed the fire brigade and the police. Shaikh Arsalan, a resident of the Delhi Gate area, was unmarried and worked in a tailoring material shop. Shaikh Sajed, a resident of Dada Colony, Kailasnagar, was married and had a daughter. He worked in a computer shop. Both the deceased were best friends.