20 corona suspects found positive on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 19, 2021 11:15 PM2021-11-19T23:15:01+5:302021-11-19T23:15:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 19: In all, 20 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer ...
In all, 20 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the boxes given below.
Patients found in the city are from Military Hospital area, N-8 Cidco, N-11 Hudco (One each). N-1 Cidco - 2, Others - 5.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2, Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 5.
28,50,355 doses administered in district on November 19
Total doses: 28,50,355 doses (first and second)
Total doses in rural areas: 17,75,188
First dose: 13,25,256
Second dose: 4,49,932
Total doses in city: 10,75,167
First dose: 6,71,158
Second dose: 4,04,009
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 19
New patients: 20 (City 10 Rural 10)
Total patients: 1,49,444
Cured - 1,45,702
Discharged today: 19 (City 10 09 rural)
Active: 115
Deaths: 3627 (00 die on Friday)