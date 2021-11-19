20 corona suspects found positive on Friday

Aurangabad, Nov 19:

In all, 20 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the boxes given below.

Patients found in the city are from Military Hospital area, N-8 Cidco, N-11 Hudco (One each). N-1 Cidco - 2, Others - 5.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Vaijapur - 2, Paithan - 3, Gangapur - 5.

28,50,355 doses administered in district on November 19

Total doses: 28,50,355 doses (first and second)

Total doses in rural areas: 17,75,188

First dose: 13,25,256

Second dose: 4,49,932

Total doses in city: 10,75,167

First dose: 6,71,158

Second dose: 4,04,009

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on November 19

New patients: 20 (City 10 Rural 10)

Total patients: 1,49,444

Cured - 1,45,702

Discharged today: 19 (City 10 09 rural)

Active: 115

Deaths: 3627 (00 die on Friday)