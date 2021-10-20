20-day Diwali vacation for schools from Nov 1st

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The Education Department announced a 20-day Diwali vacation for the schools from November first.

The schools will reopen on November 22 as there is Sunday on November 21. The schools which want to give Christmas holidays should reduce the Diwali vacation with the permission of the school management committee.

Considering the importance of Rajmata Jijau Jayanti, the headmaster should declare the holiday under his authority with the permission of the education officer.

Education officer (secondary section) M K Deshmukh and in-charge education officer (primary section) Dr B B Chavan gave the instructions about the Diwali vacation to bloc education officers, headmasters of Zilla Parishad and private schools.