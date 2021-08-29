20 K final-yr students get opportunity to apply for MahaTET

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

Nearly 20,000 final year candidates of D EI Ed and B Ed courses will be able to apply for Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET).

The online registration for the test began on August 3 and its last date was August 25. However, nothing was mentioned about registration for the final year students of diploma and degree courses in education.

Thousands of students from across the State were deprived of the opportunity of registration as the test is held once in two or three years. There was a demand from aspiring teachers to allow them for registration. Teachers unions took up the issue with the Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), which holds the examination.

It announced that final year students of diploma and degree courses in education can apply for it.

Meanwhile, Happy to Help (H2H) Foundation submitted a memorandum to School Education Minister and MSCE demanding to allow final year students to appear for the eligibility test.

Its founder president Shaikh Abdul Rahim said that he had received messages and phone calls from many students over no getting opportunity to apply for the MahaTET.