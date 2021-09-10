2021 Sanch Manyata worries private school teachers

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The 'sanch manyata' (or staffing pattern) of granted private schools will be held in the end of September. Under this process, the strength of teachers is finalised as per the strength of students in each school. However, in 2021-22, the worries of teachers have increased as the strength of students in each school has got declined. It so happened that the outstation citizens settled in Aurangabad had left to their native places in the backdrop of Covid-19. The approval process is completed considering the attendance of students on September 30, 2021. Hence the teachers are forced to crack hard nuts in acquiring the strength of students. Meanwhile, the teachers and headmasters of various private schools are seen visiting nearby areas of the schools to attract new admissions in their schools by offering free of cost academic books, bags, uniforms, shoes etc. Some schools even offering free of cost transportation services from home to school and back to the students. Presently the schools are closed, therefore, the parents are also in awe over what to do with the educational kits?