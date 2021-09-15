21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details check he box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Gautamnagar, Ghati area (One each). Others - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Khuldabad (One each). Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 9.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 15

New patients: 21 (City 04 Rural 17)

Total patients: 1,48,416

Cured - 1,44,628

Discharged today: 20 (City 08 12 rural)

Active: 231

Deaths: 3555 (00 dies on Wednesday)