21 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 15, 2021 10:55 PM2021-09-15T22:55:01+5:302021-09-15T22:55:01+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 15: In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details check he box given ...
Aurangabad, Sept 15:
In all, 21 Corona suspects were found positive on Wednesday. For details check he box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Gautamnagar, Ghati area (One each). Others - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad, Khuldabad (One each). Paithan - 2, Gangapur - 4, Vaijapur - 9.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 15
New patients: 21 (City 04 Rural 17)
Total patients: 1,48,416
Cured - 1,44,628
Discharged today: 20 (City 08 12 rural)
Active: 231
Active: 231

Deaths: 3555 (00 dies on Wednesday)