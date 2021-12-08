222 travelers from various countries arrived in Aurangabad

9 travelers left the city, four are untraceable

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

Over 222 travelers from Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Australia, Austria, USA, South Africa and other countries have come to Aurangabad in the past few days. Only four of them have not been traced and 9 are out of town. Of the 209 tested, 184 tested negative for corona. The administration is awaiting the report of 25 people.

While the corona crisis has persisted for the past 20 months, there is now fear of the third wave due to omicron. Omicron has entered Mumbai and Pune. Therefore, the health administration in the state has been alerted. There are no direct international flights to Aurangabad. However, after traveling abroad, travelers come to Aurangabad via Mumbai and Delhi.

Every passenger coming from abroad is being tested and home quarantined. Special guidelines have been created for these passengers. Similarly, 222 travelers have come to the city from abroad. Most of the passengers have come from Mumbai airport. Of these, 9 travelers have left the city and 4 passengers have not been traced yet. The district administration and municipal corporation are trying to find them on priority.

Corona test negative

Passengers from 11 high risk countries are tested at Mumbai airport. They are released only if the report is negative. Some passengers arriving from non-risk countries are randomly checked at the Mumbai airport. The municipal corporation is getting information of all such passengers. Accordingly, they are being tested in the city.

All are home quarantined

All those who came from abroad are home quarantined. All those who reported negative will be tested for corona again after 8 days. The corporation is trying to find the four passengers, said the municipal health officer.

Travelers came from these countries

Brazil, Kuwait, Australia, Austria, Thailand, Yemen, USA, Switzerland, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.