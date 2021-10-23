230 seats vacant in ITIs of district

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Nearly 2,648 seats remained vacant in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of Aurangabad division after the end of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

The ITIs of the region have 14,948 seats while 12,600 (84.29 per cent) seats were filled so far. A total of 2,648 seats are vacant.

In the district, the 17 ITIs have a total of 2,232 seats, while admission was confirmed on 2002 (88.90 per cent) seats. Students who did not get a seat in the earlier rounds will get another chance. They can participate in ongoing admission and counselling rounds which will continue till October 30.

The district has 11 Government and six private ITIs. October 26 for the counselling round. The registered candidates should remain present at the college for the institution level round from October 28 onwards.

The intake capacity of Government ITI of the city is 1108, while 1,028 of them were filled. The classes of the students who confirmed admissions began. The deadline for filling the remaining 80 vacant seats is October 30. Government ITI Principal Abhijit Alte said that 100 per cent of seats would be filled.

District-wise admission intake of Marathwada as follows;

District-Capacity-Admitted-Vacancy

Aurangabad-2,252--2,002-250

Jalna-1,364-1,306--78

Hingoli-672-467--205

Beed-2,136-1,573--563

Osmanabad-1,816-1,325--491

Nanded-2,615-2,252--360

Latur-2,460-2,205--255

Parbhani-1636-1491--145