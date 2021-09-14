24 Covid cases found in district; 2 died;

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

A total of 24 new Covid patients were detected in the district on Tuesday. Of them, six are from within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

A total of 18 patients, including 11 from rural areas, were discharged today, while the death of two pandemic virus patients was reported.

Currently, 230 patients are undergoing treatment in the district. Out of them, 67 are from the city, while 163 are from rural areas.

In rural areas, the highest number of patients (97) is undergoing at Vaijapur tehsil.

With today’s 24 patients, the total number of patients has gone up to 1.48 lakh. Of them, 1.44 lakh were discharged till today. A total of 3,557 deaths were reported.

A 38-year man from Satana-Jambhargao and a 75-year-old woman from Makranapur-Kannad died today.

One patent was found at Paithan Gate, Vijaynagar, Intkheda, Disha Sanskriti-Paithan Road, New ST Colony, each within the jurisdiction of AMC. A total of nine patients were detected at Vaijapur, followed by Paithan (07), Gangapur and Kannad (one each).

Box

Final Tally

--New Patients: 24

(City 06, rural 18)

-Total patients: 1,48,395

--Cured patients :1,44,608

--Discharged on Tuesday: 18 (city 7, rural-11)

--Active patients: 230

--Deaths: 3,557 (2 on Tuesday)