2,467 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Aurangabad, Aug 1: In all 1,924 pending and 543 pre-litigation cases and an amount of more than Rs 97.20 crore was settled in various cases in the Lok Adalat held at district court on Sunday.

As per the orders of national legal services authority, New Delhi and Maharashtra state legal services authority, Mumbai, district legal services authority, Aurangabad and district and sessions court, Aurangabad. The pending and pre-litigation cases at Aurangabad were settled in the National Lok Adalat under the guidance of the chairman district legal services authority and chief district and sessions Judge Shripad Tekale, informed authority judge Vaishali Phadnis.