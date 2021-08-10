25 K backward class school girls deprived of attendance allowance

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Nearly 25,000 girls of backward class students studying in primary schools were deprived of attendance allowance in the district.

It may be noted that the State Government launched Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule scheme from January 3, 1992 to encourage students for education and reduce their drop-rate distributes attendance allowance through two departments-Primary Education and Social Welfare.

Primary Education looks after the disbursement of allowance from first to fourth standard students while Social Welfare Department provides it to students between fifth and 10th standard class students.

The Primary Education Department withheld the allowance disbursement from the last academic year as schools were closed in the State.

The Primary Education Department of Zilla Parishad distributed the allowance to 27,290 girl students of Scheduled Caste and Tribe for the academic year 2019-20.

Later, the Government issued the instructions of ‘wait and watch to the Education Department. Because of which, 25,000 students were deprived of the allowance for the academic year 2020-21.

But, the Social Welfare Department distributed the allowance to 5,273 students for the academic year 2020-21 in spite of the closure of schools.