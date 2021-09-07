25 persons booked for bringing dead body at the police station

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

Around 25 persons were booked with Cidco Police Station for bringing a person's dead body in front of the police station and demanding action against those responsible for his death.

According to details, Lakhansingh Rajput, a resident of Triveninagar, Cidco, ended his life by hanging himself on the afternoon of August 3.

The post-mortem was carried out on him on the same day. The incident took place over the teasing issue.

Ganesh Navandar, along with around 25 persons, reached Cidco Police Station at 9.15 pm on September 3. They also brought the dead body by ambulance in front of the police station, raising slogans and demanding action against those who are responsible for his death.

Police officers and employees asked the agitators to shift the body from the spot as they were ready to register a case.

The relatives ignored the request of the police and were sitting in front of the police station with the body by 11.30 pm.

PSI Ratan Doiphode, on behalf of the Government, lodged a complaint against 20-25 persons for disrespect to the body.