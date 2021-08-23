250 MIT engineers placed in various industries

Aurangabad, Aug 23: Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) placed more than 250 students, who completed B Tech degree, in various national and multinational organizations during the first phase of the placement drive. They were offered packages ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 12 lakhs. The second phase of the placement drive is in process.

This year, due to lockdown and pandemic situation most of the organizations conducted online selection process, according to the Training and Placement (T and P) Cell of MIT.

The recruited students were congratulated by MIT director general Munish Sharma, director Dr Santosh Bhosle, registrar, all deans and HoDs of various departments, dean, T and P Sandeep Pankade, assistant TPO Amol Patil and others.