2,542 kit & kin of Covid victims file applications for financial assistance

Aurangabad, Dec 13:

The district administration received 2,542 online applications from the kit and kin of those who have died from Covid in the district.

A total of 3,646 people died from Covid in the district so far. Of them, 1668 are from rural areas and 1978 died in the city.

The State Government will provide Rs 50,000 each to the relatives of patients who died from pandemic virus At present, Rs 19 crore will be required for providing fund.

A total of 2,231 applications were received from the city while 321 were from rural areas. The District Disaster Management Department informed that all the applications are being scrutinised.

Applications are invited on the online link or on the government's web portal.

The administration is also receiving applications from Setu Kendra, Gram Panchayat. The amount will be credited to the bank account attached to the Aadhaar Card of the eligible applicant.

The government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the employees who died on duty during Covid period. Accordingly, 5 proposals were received from the district. One of them has been approved.

One can submit an application through a portal (mahacovid19relief.in or links-

https://epassmsdma.mahait.org/login or https://mahacovid19relief.in)