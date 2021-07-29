28 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 29, 2021 10:40 PM2021-07-29T22:40:01+5:302021-07-29T22:40:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 29: In all, 28 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box ...
Next
Aurangabad, July 29:
In all, 28 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari, Eknathnagar (One each). Nandanvan Colony - 2.
Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1. Paithan, Gangapur (Two each). Aurangabad - 4, Vaijapur - 14.
Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 29
New patients: 28 (City 05 Rural 23)
Total patients: 1,47,344
Cured - 1,43,550
Discharged today: 37 (City 07 30 rural)
Active: 304
Deaths: 3490 (00 dies on Thursday)Open in app