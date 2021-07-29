28 Corona suspects found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, July 29:

In all, 28 Corona suspects were found positive on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Ulkanagari, Eknathnagar (One each). Nandanvan Colony - 2.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Sillod - 1. Paithan, Gangapur (Two each). Aurangabad - 4, Vaijapur - 14.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district July 29

New patients: 28 (City 05 Rural 23)

Total patients: 1,47,344

Cured - 1,43,550

Discharged today: 37 (City 07 30 rural)

Active: 304

Deaths: 3490 (00 dies on Thursday)