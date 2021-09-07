281 kg of khoya confiscated on suspicion of adulteration

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

The officials of the crime branch and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided a house of a trader in Sanjaynagar on suspicion of adulterated Khoya that was to be sold to sweet shop traders for making sweets. The officials seized 281 kgs of Khoya and 68 kg of barfi (sweets) and samples of the items have been sent to the laboratory for testing.

Taking advantage of the increased demand for sweets during the festive season, many traders sell adulterated khoya, a dairy product used for making a variety of sweets. However, adulterated khoya is not considered fit for consumption. Meanwhile, the local crime branch received information that a trader in Sanjaynagar had brought adulterated Khoya. A team of PSI Amol Mhaske along with the food inspector raided his house on Monday. The officials found Khoya and Barfi. As per the officials, Khoya spoils quickly if left in the open. It also develops mold and is a risk of poisoning if such khoya is consumed. While the trader was aware of the matter, the team found that he had kept the items kept in an open environment. He told the squad that the deep-freeze had been closed for the past few days. During the probe he confessed that he brought the khoya from Gujarat. The officials collected samples of both the items and sent it to the laboratory for testing. Further action will be taken against the trader only after receiving the report of the samples. The action was taken under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by food inspector S Rode, assistant PSI Satish Jadhav, constable Sudhakar Misal, Ravindra Kharat, Sunil Belkar and others.