2nd CAP round of ITIs admissions begins

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The second round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) admissions began on Wednesday.

There are 17 ITIs in the district, including 11 Government-run, have 2,666 seats.

A total of 9,596 students from the district applied for the admissions. The admissions was confirmed on 247 seats out of the total seats of the city (1,172). The second CAP round began today and seats were allotted.

ITI Government principal Abhijit Alte said that the last date to submit the option form for the third round is September 21.