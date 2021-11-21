3 arrested for duplicating reputed brand products

Aurangabad, Nov 21:

The City Chowk police arrested 3 persons for duplication and selling the products of reputed brands and seized articles worth Rs 1,19,830 from them on Friday. The arrested have been identified as Akshay Laxman Jadhav (24, Cidco Mahanagar) and Shaikh Moiz Shaikh Mosin (29, Sanjaynagar, Baijipura). The police have seized articles like pain balm, soaps, toilet cleaners, bidies and other duplicated items of reputed brands, all worth Rs 1,19,830.

The police said that an information was received that two persons are selling duplicate products near district collectorate in a loading rickshaw. The police arrested Akshay and Moiz while selling the products.

Akshay told the police that they have taken the articles from Syed Mohsin Mir (Beed By-pass) and he is selling the goods to many people. PSI Gangurde and his team then arrested Mohsin on Saturday at Mondha Naka and seized bidies worth Rs 9,490 from him.