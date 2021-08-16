3 arrested for looting photographer

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The crime branch police on Monday arrested three criminals on record for looting a photographer from Sillod of valuable amounting Rs 15,000. The arrested have been identified as Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Lal (25, Hussain Colony), Arjun Bhausaheb Nagve (25, MIDC, Waluj, and Sachin Bhujangrao Misal, (25, Hanumannagar, Galli No. 4). All three are the hardcore criminals on the police record.

According to the details, photographer Manoj Sandu Chopde (Tilaknagar, Sillod) got down a bus from Sillod near Deepali Hotel in the Cidco area at around 12.30 am on Monday. Four persons snatched his mobile phone amounting Rs 9,000 and Rs 6,000 cash. A case was registered at the Mukundwadi police station. The crime branch patrolling team was also informed and they arrested Irfan, Arjun and Sachin in the wee hours today. The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Avinash Aghav by PSI Yogesh Pande, ASI Syed Mujeeb Ali, Gajanan Mate, Gulab Chavan, Kailas Kakad, Rahul Kharat, Azhar Qureshi, and others.