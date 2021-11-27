3 arrested for possessing sword

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Waluj MIDC police arrested three persons after chasing their car near A S Club and seized a sword and the car, both amounting Rs 2.03 lakh from them.

Police said, Waluj MIDC police station PSI Ashok Ingole, head constable Sanjay Pawar and others were patrolling on Friday night. At around 1 am, they directed to stop a car (MH04 FR 4306) on Mumbai - Nagpur Highway. However, the three persons in the car tried to fled away. The police team chased the car and stopped it near AS Club. During the search, they found a sword with them. The arrested have been identified as Anil Barku Patil (30, Pulgaon, Pachora, Jalgaon), Charansingh Premsingh Patil (35, Wadgaon, Bhadgaon, Jalgaon) and Aaba Ananda Patil (36, Ranjangaon, Shenpunji).