3 arrested for robbing finance company agent

Aurangabad, Oct 12:

The local Crime Branch (LCB) team arrested three persons for allegedly robbing an agent of a Finance Company.

According to details, Imran Liyaqat Ali Syed (21, Khadki Kolgaon, Gevrai tehsil, Beed and currently a resident of Pintubra Galli, Paithan) works as a recovery agent of Bharat Finance Company at Paithan.

Imran Ali collected Rs 1.36 lakh from four places at Indegaon and Vihamandva places and deposited it in the finance company on Monday on his two-wheeler.

Three persons-Pradeep alias Mona Haribhau Chouthe (22, Bholeshwarnagar, Indewadi, Jalna), Rishikesh Kalyan More (21, Malegaon, Badnapur) and Hanumant Duttatray Kharat (24, Mangrul, Ghansaungi) started chasing Imran on Vihamandva-Tuljapur road when he was proceeding towards Paithan at 3 pm yesterday.

One of the robbers kicked the vehicle of the recovery agent who fell on the road while two others tried to snatch the bag containing cash of Rs 1.36 lakh, two tablets and biometric machines. When Imran resisted them, a robber threw chilli powder in his eyes and snatched away the bag with cash, tablets and machines. A case was registered with Paithan Police Station.

The team of LCB police inspector Santosh Khetmalas searched the accused on the basis of technical analysis and confidential information with 24 hours of crime taking place.

The LCB took Pradeep Chouthe into custody as he was working at the company’s Paithan branch one and half years ago and was removed from the job. During interrogation, he revealed to committing the crime. His two accomplices were also arrested on the basis of the information given by Chouthe.

The team comprising PI Santosh Khetmalas, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Dubey, head constable Pramod Khandebharad, Kiran Gore,. Namdeo Shirsath, Sanjay Bhosle, Sunil Kharat, Narendra Khandare, Walmik Nikam, Dnyaneshwar Mete, Yogesh Tarmale and Jeevan Gholap under the guidance of superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal and additional SP Dr Pavan Bansode carried out the action.