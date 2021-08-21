3 devotees die, 4 injured in accident

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

A group of devotees from Kannad tehsil going in a car to pay obeisance at Mahakaleshwar at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Onkareshwar met an accident in Dhule district on Saturday wee hours. Three devotees died, while four were severely injured in the accident.

The employees of a finance company situated at Garje Complex on Hivarkheda Road, Pawan Vijay Jadhav (23, Saraswati Colony), Ganesh Hire (Shantinagar), Sachin Rathod (24, Adarsh Vasahat, Umbarkheda), Shivaji Jadhav (27), Samadhan Patil (23) planned to go to pay obeisance at Mahakaleshwar and Onkareshwar Jyotirlingas.

They hired a car (MH 22 U 7128) from the city and proceeded at 9 pm on Friday. The car met an accident at Songir Phata in Dhule district on Saturday at around 1 am. Pawan Jadhav, Ganesh Hire, and Sachin Rathod died in the accident, while Shivaji Jadhav, Navnath Borse, Samadhan Patil, and driver Gaurav Kamble (35) were severely injured and are being treated in a hospital in Dhule district.

A pal of gloom prevailed as the news of the accident reached the Kannad city in the morning. One of the deceased, Rathod, was married just four months back, while the other two were bachelors.