3 die after a dash by unidentified vehicle

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

Three friends from Shillegaon in Gangapur tehsil were killed after an unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcyle near Nagpur - Mumbai Highway near Saigaon on Thursday midnight. The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Balu Jadhav (38), Nitin Ambadas Jadhav 928) and Ganesh Tukaram Jadhav (31).

The three friends went to Aurangabad on Thursday on motorcycle (MH 20 EU 0889). They were returning to Shillegaon when an unidentified vehicle dashed their motorcycle. Ganesh and Nitin died on the spot while Ganesh Tukaram Jadhav was severely injured. The Shillegaon police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and sent the bodies of Ganesh Balu Jadhav and Nitin to Lasur Station primary health centre for post mortem while Ganesh Tukaram Jadhav was sent to Aurangabad for further treatment, where he died while undergoing treatment.