3 members of Tipya gang including his girlfriend arrested

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

Notorious goon Javed Shaikh Maqsood alias Tipya and his three accomplices, including a woman, detained a security guard of the Harsul prison and snatched Rs 15,000 cash from him on September 18. The city crime branch police arrested Tipya’s three accomplices, including a woman, who is a computer engineer, Arjun Raju Pawar Patil and Deepak Daspute Patil. However, Tipya is still at large.

In a complaint lodged in the Cidco MIDC police station, the complainant, security guard of the Harsul Prison, applied for a loan in the name of his wife in Annasaheb Patil Finance Corporation, where Tipya’s girlfriend worked as a computer engineer. She told Ubarhande that she had incurred expenses of Rs 4.40 lakh for sanctioning the loan and demanded this money to him. She constantly followed up for this amount. However, he had already paid Rs 2 lakh to her through phone pay and she was demanding more money to him, the complainant claimed in his complaint.

Meanwhile, Tipya, on September 17, tried to kill the ASI of the Cidco MIDC police station, Sitaram Kedare, by running a car on him at Shivajinagar. He has been absconding since then. In this connection, the crime branch police arrested Tipya’s girlfriend, Arjun Pawar, and Deepak Daspute, who helped Tipya to escape.

During the investigation, they confessed that Tipya needed money, and hence, on September 18, they called the security guard to a hotel at Cidco. Tipya threatened the guard with a knife and demanded Rs 4.40 lakh. He then detained him in a car and took Rs 15,000 cash from him. He also wrote the complainant’s plot no. 152 in Gut No. 53 in Tuljapur Shivar in the name of his girlfriend on a bond paper and then fled away. Later, the three were arrested and the car was also seized on the basis of the complaint lodged by the security guard.

The police action was executed by PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Datta Shelke, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, Vitthal Javkhede, Kiran Gawande, Sanjaysingh Rajput, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Nitin Deshmukh, Vijay Bhanuse, Nitin Dhule, Sandeep Bidkar, Lakhan Gaikwad and Parbhat Maske. All the three arrested were handed over to the Cidco MIDC police station. They have been remanded in police custody till September 26.