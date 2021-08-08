3 more motorcycles stolen

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 8, 2021 11:15 PM2021-08-08T23:15:02+5:302021-08-08T23:15:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Aug 8: The spate of stealing two-wheelers continues in the city as three more cases of thefts surfaced ...

3 more motorcycles stolen | 3 more motorcycles stolen

3 more motorcycles stolen

Next

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The spate of stealing two-wheelers continues in the city as three more cases of thefts surfaced on Saturday.

According to details, a motorcycle (MH-20-FM-1427) owned by Abdul Asad Abdul Samad (Asifiya Colony) was stolen from his house on the night of July 13.

In another case, Shantanu Santosh Deshpande lodged a complaint that thieves stole his two-wheeler (MH-20-FC-2901) from Cidco N-9 on the night of August 5.

A woman made a complaint with police her nephew’s motorcycle (MH-21-BJ- 6364) was stolen from her house at Swarajnagar in Mukundwadi in the night of August 5.

Complaints were lodged in Begumpura, Cidco and Mukundwaid Police Stations by vehicle owners.

Open in app
Tags :Asifiya ColonyAsifiya ColonyCidcoAbdul asad abdul samadShantanu santosh deshpandeMukundwaid Police Stations