3 more motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Aug 8:

The spate of stealing two-wheelers continues in the city as three more cases of thefts surfaced on Saturday.

According to details, a motorcycle (MH-20-FM-1427) owned by Abdul Asad Abdul Samad (Asifiya Colony) was stolen from his house on the night of July 13.

In another case, Shantanu Santosh Deshpande lodged a complaint that thieves stole his two-wheeler (MH-20-FC-2901) from Cidco N-9 on the night of August 5.

A woman made a complaint with police her nephew’s motorcycle (MH-21-BJ- 6364) was stolen from her house at Swarajnagar in Mukundwadi in the night of August 5.

Complaints were lodged in Begumpura, Cidco and Mukundwaid Police Stations by vehicle owners.