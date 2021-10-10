3 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The incidents of thefts of three motorcycles in the city came to the fore on Saturday.

Vinod Kachru Jadhav’s (26, Rokda Hanuman Colony) motorcycle (MH 20 DM 8608) was stolen on September 28. In the second incident, Nitin Ramesh Aadhav’s (34, Phulenagar, N-7, Cidco) motorcycle (MH 20 BG 8631) was stolen from the road opposite Golden City. Similarly, Ramesh Chimaji Wankhede’s (Savitrinagar, Chikalthana) motorcycle (MH 20 EW 2178) was stolen from his house. Cases have been registered at Kranti Chowk and Cidco MIDC police stations respectively.