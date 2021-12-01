31 citizens came to the city from abroad in last 15 days

Municipal health department received the list of passengers from ZP

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has received the list of 31 passengers who came to the city from abroad in the last 15 days. The corporation contacted 20 of them till Tuesday evening and on Thursday they will undergo a corona test, informed Dr Paras Mandlecha. Of the remaining 11 citizens, two are from abroad and two are from Mumbai and rural areas.

The government has decided to test citizens who have come from abroad in the last 15 days on the backdrop of omicron. The list of passengers coming to the city from abroad was received by the municipal corporation from the Zilla Parishad on Wednesday evening. In a list of nine, two are residents of Mumbai and one is from a rural area.

One is from Jalna district. Five people have come to the city and two of them are foreign nationals. The RTPCR report of the two foreign nationals done earlier has come out negative. Both of them are currently in Delhi, where they again tested negative for corona. The other three passengers are residents of Rojabagh, Cidco N-3 and Samarthnagar.

17 from the city

One person in the other lists of 22 passengers does not have a mobile phone. Both are from other districts. Two are from rural areas. The remaining 17 citizens are from the city including Garkheda-1, Budhilen-4, Railway Station-1, Vedantnagar-1, Cidco N-3 -2, Cidco N-1 -1, Beed Bypass-1, Padegaon-2, Shastrinnagar- 1, Rajabazar. -1, Juna Bazaar-1 and Samarthnagar -1

Rush of the corporation

The medical officers of the corporation in the area where the foreign nationals are staying were contacted. Concerned passengers will be called to the health center for a corona test on Thursday, said Dr Mandlecha.