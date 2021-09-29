32 years old woman attempts suicide

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

A 32-year-old woman tried to end her life by jumping from the Kranti Chowk flyover on Wednesday evening after her lover refused to marry her. An alert woman going from the flyover stopped her from taking the extreme step. The Damini Squad took the woman in the custody and later handed over to the Satara police.

A woman climbed the safety wall of the flyover to commit suicide at around 6 pm. The warden of the Deogiri College Girls Hostel, Lata Jadhav stopped her vehicle and dragged the woman down from the wall. Meanwhile, the police personnel of the Damini Squad PSI Suvarna Umap, Asha Gaikwada, Nirmala Nimbhore, Sangeeta Dandge, Suman Pawar and others, on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took the woman into custody. She told the police that she took the extreme step as her lover refused to marry her. The police with the help of others tried to counsel her and handed her over to the Satara police for further investigation.