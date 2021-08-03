337 students deprived of result

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

A total of 337 students who applied for the class improvement scheme (CIS) in Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) were deprived of the result. The reason is that the State Board did not prepare their result.

After each result announcement, students are allowed to take appear for the next session examination to improve their pass percentage.

Those who are unsatisfied with the result are given an opportunity to appear for the next two sessions examinations under CIS. A total of 337 students applied under the CIS for March 2021 session.

The State Government cancelled the examinations of the session for the safety of students in Covid situation.

The MSBSHSE did not declare their result. The candidates will not be able to take admissions in the course for which they wish to improve the result.

When contacted, incharge divisional president of State Board Sugata Punne said that the State Government had not given them any instructions for issuing the marks sheet of the students.