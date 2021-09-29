Aurangabad, Sept 29:

In all, 34 Corona suspects found positive on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Shahnagar, Shah Bazar, MGM Hospital, Aaisaheb Chowk, Cidco area, Pisadevi, Kanchanwadi, Bhagatsinghnagar (One each). Harsul area - 2, Beed By-pass - 3, Others - 7.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Aurangabad - 2. Vaijapur, Paithan (Three each). Gangapur - 6.

1997332 vaccinated in district

In all, 1997332 persons (first and second doses) have been vaccinated till September 29. So far, 1154366 persons have been vaccinated in the rural areas, of which, 890461 took first dose while 263905 took second dose. In all, 842966 persons have been vaccinated in the city, of which, 551802 took first dose while 291164 took second dose.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on September 29

New patients: 34 (City 20 Rural 14)

Total patients: 1,48,681

Cured - 1,44,966

Discharged today: 19 (City 04 15 rural)

Active: 144

Deaths: 3571 (00 die on Wednesday)