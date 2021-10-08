39 kgs Marijuana seized at Railway Station

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The Osmanpura police arrested a man, and two women who came to the city from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, at Aurangabad Railway Station on Friday morning and seized 39 kgs of Marijuana from them.

All the three accused were produced before the court while they have been remanded in one-day police custody. API Rahul Suryatal received the information that Marijuana is being brought in the city by train. PI Geeta Bagwade gained all the permissions and laid a trap in the Railway Station area. The police arrested a man and two women. During the search of the luggage, 19 plastic packets containing 39 kgs of Marijuana, amounting to Rs 2.73 lakh, were found with them.

The arrested have been identified as Govinda Mani Aarli (38), Lau Amma Ramu Aarli (40) and Manayya Apparao Pille (30, all residents of Todva, Nalankapalli, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh).

The police action was executed by PI Geeta Bagwade, API Suryatal, constables Ayub Pathan, Vishwanath Gangawane, Ashraf Syed, Dnyaneshwar Koli, Yogesh Gupta, Satish Jadhav, Prakash Sonawane, Komal Nikalje and others. The accused spoke only Telugu, and hence the police faced severe inconvenience while interrogating them.