4 booked for cheating in land deal

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

The City Chowk police have booked four persons for transferring land to a man on the basis of the forged transferable development rights (TDR) proposal and cheated him of Rs 15 lakh. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Irfan, Shaikh Yousufoddin, Umar Khan and Sanjay Gunjale. Afroz Khan Sher Khan (35, Gully no. 9, Sharif Colony, Roshan Gate) purchased land from the accused at Harsul Gut No. 165/1 in October, 2016.

The accused knew that the land was not acquired for the DP road, still, they submitted a forged proposal to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for TDR and registered a deed at the registry office on the basis of the forged TDR proposal. They duped the Afroz of Rs 15 lakh. When he came to know about the cheating, he lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station.