4 K sapling of medicinal plants to be distributed

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The Department of AYUSH, union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Pune-based Western Regional Centre of National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) and SEED Hub Innovation Centre of Department of Science and Technology and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will jointly distribute 4,000 medicinal plants sapling free at 11 am, on

September 4.

The initiative is being conducted under AYUSH Aapke Dwaar to celebrate ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

Chief coordinator of the initiative, Dr Arvind Dhabe said that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole would inaugurate the programme to be held at Seminar Hall of Botany Department.

Dr Digamber Mokat (regional director, NMPB, Pune), Prof Avinash Ade (co-ordinator, NMPB), Dean of Faculty of Science and Technology Dr B B Waykar, Dr T R Patil and Dr Mahendra Shirsath (co-ordinator, Innovation Centre) will be the guest of honour). The name of some of the medicinal plant saplings included Shatavari, Adulsa, Giloy.