41 Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan office inaugurated

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

The office of the 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan organised by Loksamvad Foundation was inaugurated by litterateur Baba Bhand at Marathwada Sahitya Parishad premises on Friday. Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, president of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal Kautikrao Thale Patil, president of the reception committee Dr Rajesh Karpe, executive president Dr Ram Chavan, vice president Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Phulchand Salampure, Dr Dada Gore, treasurer Kundlik Atkare and others were present.

Bhand said the organisers are enthusiastic to organised the 41st Sammelan in the city. The sammelan is being organised from the donation collected from the people, he said.

Thale Patil, Ghodele and others also spoke on the occasion. Dr Ganesh Mohite conducted the proceedings of the function while Bandu Somwanshi proposed a vote of thanks.