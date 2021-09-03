41st Marathwada sahitya sammelan to be held in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sep 3:

The 41st Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan will be held in Aurangabad between September 25-26. The Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) has accepted the invitation from the Loksamvad Foundation, informed president Kautikrao Thale Patil on Friday.

The 41st Marathwada sahitya Sammelan that was organised in Deglur in March was postponed due to corona. The sammelan was then cancelled by the MSP after the organisers withdrew their participation. Recently, the Loksamvad Foundation held discussions with the MSP organising committee and agreed to hold the sammelan in Aurangabad. The sammelan will be held following all covid protocols laid by the state government and local administration. Senior literary Babu Biradar will preside over the literary fest, informed Patil. Loksamvad president Rajesh Karpe, Dr Ram Chavan, MSP vice president Kiran Sagar, coordinator Dr Dada Gore, Dr Ramchandra Kalunkhe, Dr Ganesh Mohite and others were present.