42 shops in shopping complex demolished

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The Paithan municipal council passed a resolution and constructed a shopping complex on the land reserved for fair near Nath temple. On Thusday, in all 42 shops in the shopping complex were demolished as per the orders of the district collector and amid the strict police bandobast. The traders requested the administrative officers to stop the demolition, but in vain.

The municipal council administration had serviced a notice to all the traders to vacate the shops 24 hours before. On Thursday, sub-divisional officer Swapnil More, tehsildar Chandrakant Shelke IPS officer Gorakh Bhamre, PI Kishor Pawar and others came to the spot in the morning. The traders opposed the officers to demolish the complex. However, the complex was demolished amid strict police bandobast.

Ramesh Limbore, on August 3, gave a memorandum on August 3, to demolish the the shopping complex constructed on land no. 1051, 1053, 1054, 1056 and 1057 reserved for the fair ground near Nath Temple. Accordingly, the district collector issued an order to demolish the complex. Meanwhile, corporator Datta Gorde approached the Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court against the order. Still, the administration executed the orders and demolished the complex.

The Urban development deputy secretary issued a notification on June 29, 2021, not to demolish any encroachment on the government, semi-government and private land between September 1 and 30 due to the rainy season. However, the administration ignored the notification and demolished the complex, the traders mentioned.