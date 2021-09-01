49th Postal Pension Adalat for pensioners on Sept 16

Aurangabad, Sept 1: The Postmaster General (PMG), Aurangabad Region will be holding the 49th Postal Pension Adalat for pensioners/family pensioners of the postal department on September 16 at 11 am in the office of PMG, Chavani PO Compound.

There should be one grievance from one person along with the date, name and designation of the official to whom original grievance was addressed. The grievances may be sent in duplicate to Shantanu Sarkar, Accounts Officer, Office of PMG, Aurangabad Region, Aurangabad on or before September 8 or the scanned copy through e-mail on ‘rifa.agdregion@gmail.com’. The application received after September 8 will not be considered in the Adalat, according to a PMG press note.