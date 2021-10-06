5 children meet watery grave in separate incidents

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A total of five children in the age group of 6-15 years drowned in the different parts of the district on Wednesday.

Of them, three drowned at Girja river basin of Wanegaon while one at percolation tank of Kannad and another at Kham river of the city.

In the first incident, Muktabai Shejval, an old lady from Wanegaon, went to Girja river to wash clothes this afternoon. She was accompanied by her grandson Ankush Shejval (07) and his two friends Gaurao Sahebrao Pachvane (06) and Viju Sahebrao Pachvane (11).

While playing near the river bank, they fell into the river. The dead bodies of Gaurao and Viju Pachvane were fished out while a search of Nilesh’s body was continued until late at night.

In the second incident, Arjun Gayke (15, Hatnoor) had gone swimming at the percolation tank of Vinayakrao Patil College of Kannad. He drowned and his body could not be traced yet.

In another unfortunate incident, a 10-year-old boy Saif Sameer Shah (Saeeda Colony), drowned at Kham river near Chaus Colony at 1.30 pm on today. He had gone swimming along with his brother at the river and drowned. Personnel of the fire brigade took him out of water. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.